Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,343 shares during the period. Zuora makes up 29.4% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $50,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Zuora by 473.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora Stock Down 0.5 %

ZUO opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

