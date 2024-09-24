Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

