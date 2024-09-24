Scalar Gauge Management LLC Acquires 110,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Enfusion accounts for approximately 3.0% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 316.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

