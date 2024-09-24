iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

