Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,331 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

