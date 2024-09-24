Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

