Scalar Gauge Management LLC Purchases 244,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics comprises about 4.5% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -320.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $326,997.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,716.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

