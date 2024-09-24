Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

