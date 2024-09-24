Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 1.6 %

WMT opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,369,039 shares of company stock valued at $959,826,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

