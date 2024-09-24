Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

