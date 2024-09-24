Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

