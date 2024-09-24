Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

ADSK stock opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

