1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 879,311.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 149,483 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

