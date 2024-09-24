Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.
IDEXX Laboratories Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
