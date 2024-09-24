Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

