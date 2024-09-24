iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stake Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOD. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.