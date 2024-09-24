1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 664,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,990,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

