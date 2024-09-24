1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.