1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,310 shares of company stock worth $4,099,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

