1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,961 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.95% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.