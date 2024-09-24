1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 611.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,143 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 239.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 557,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 876.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 384,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

