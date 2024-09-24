Andrew Duxbury Sells 5,955 Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.20), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($132,183.20).

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,675 ($22.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,086.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. Persimmon Plc has a one year low of GBX 925 ($12.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,712.50 ($22.86). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,451.63.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Persimmon

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.