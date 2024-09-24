Second Line Capital LLC Has $17.70 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.4% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Second Line Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.