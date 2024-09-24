PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after acquiring an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,741,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

