K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Position in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOA. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zalatoris Acquisition by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zalatoris Acquisition by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zalatoris Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE TCOA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Zalatoris Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.