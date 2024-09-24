49,958 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $77,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,699.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,072 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

