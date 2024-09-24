K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $816,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 317,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 227.6% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 70.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 141,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 37.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,404,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

BITF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $839.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.64. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

