K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $1.15 Million Position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 319,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 269,802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GODN opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

