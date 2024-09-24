K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 853.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VF by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 286,878 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 677,519 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VF by 3,350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 486,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 471,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. VF Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

VF Dividend Announcement

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

