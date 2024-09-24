K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.93% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUJA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 312.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250,116 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

BUJA stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

