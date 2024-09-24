K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 120,100 Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.53% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,430,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 554,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 129,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,422,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 892,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAO opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

