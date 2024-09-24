K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 104,281 CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,329,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 355,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CSLM Acquisition stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

