K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.06 Million in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 149,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 11,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 30.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aimfinity Investment Corp. I alerts:

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of AIMBU stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.