Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Shares Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 85,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

