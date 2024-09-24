Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

