Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

