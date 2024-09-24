Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

