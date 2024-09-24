1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 19,507 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

