Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

HWM opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

