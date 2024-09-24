Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.46. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

