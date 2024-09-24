GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,218 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 4.85%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

