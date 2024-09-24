Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $34,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

