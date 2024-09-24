Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

