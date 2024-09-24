Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

