Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $108.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

