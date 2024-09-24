Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,559,000 after buying an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $203.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.