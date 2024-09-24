Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 1,852 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3,139.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $308.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $309.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

