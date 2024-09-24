Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 228,107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

