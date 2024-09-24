Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TTE stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
