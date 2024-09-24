Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,964,452 shares of company stock worth $1,036,599,778. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

