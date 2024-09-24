Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.10 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $19.10 billion and $187.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00008817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,595.03 or 1.00210099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00060055 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,251,716 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,240,587.150456 with 2,532,780,211.5710077 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.59645254 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 564 active market(s) with $215,218,503.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

